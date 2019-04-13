Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We spoke to management – they indicated that they did not believe such studies were necessary based on their interactions with the FDA. The key issue now revolves around whether or not ZGNX will need to complete additional studies (which could take 6 to 9 months). For conservative purposes, we assume additional studies will be required and a delayed product launch. With these assumptions, our PT goes to $58. We would be buyers of the shares on volatility at market open.”,” William Blair’s analyst commented.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 136,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,109. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $789.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,286,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

