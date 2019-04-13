River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $5.42 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 59,881 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,568,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,300,000 after purchasing an additional 474,820 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 50,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the period. Chescapmanager LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 361,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after buying an additional 65,367 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY opened at $45.57 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/river-mercantile-asset-management-llp-has-5-42-million-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.