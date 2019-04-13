Rite Aid (RAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although Rite Aid’s shares lagged the industry in the past three months, it is likely to pick momentum after the recent approval for a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. This will reduce the company’s outstanding shares to 54 million from the current 1.08 billion, helping the stock to regain momentum when it starts split-adjusted trading on April 22. The split will also help Rite Aid maintain compliance under the NYSE listing rules. Moreover, the company is leveraging retail pharmacies, EnvisionRxOptions PBM and health and wellness offerings, which remain encouraging. These efforts aided earnings and sales in third-quarter fiscal 2019. However, the company’s narrowed fiscal 2019 outlook is worrisome. Soft front-end comps due to weak tobacco and liquor categories remain headwinds. Further, inefficient realignment of stores within its network of distribution centers, after selling a distribution center to Walgreens, is hurting results.”

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.92.

RAD opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $540.06 million, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Shares of Rite Aid are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, April 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 19th.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rite Aid will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

