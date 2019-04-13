Rio Tinto (RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was downgraded by BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 4,300 ($56.19). BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,970 ($64.94) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,330.65 ($56.59).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,771.50 ($62.35) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total value of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

