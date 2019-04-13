RGC Resources (RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

NASDAQ RGCO opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of -0.37. RGC Resources has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $31.33.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.63%.

In other news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $47,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 163 shares of company stock worth $4,485 and have sold 8,599 shares worth $240,847. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

