Reviewing ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) & BK CHINA LTD/ADR (BACHY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A BK CHINA LTD/ADR 23.84% 11.30% 0.90%

This table compares ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.33 billion N/A $746.95 million $0.42 52.71 BK CHINA LTD/ADR $105.27 billion N/A $25.52 billion N/A N/A

BK CHINA LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR.

Dividends

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. BK CHINA LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and BK CHINA LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50 BK CHINA LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

BK CHINA LTD/ADR beats ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

About BK CHINA LTD/ADR

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total of 11,741 institutions, which included 11,193 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 548 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. The company is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. Bank of China Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

