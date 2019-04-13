Reviewing Iteris (ITI) and Its Competitors

Iteris (NASDAQ: ITI) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Iteris to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.6% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Iteris and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iteris Competitors 96 356 625 58 2.57

Iteris currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.24%. As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Iteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Iteris is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Iteris and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris -7.93% -9.92% -6.16% Iteris Competitors -16.23% 3.16% -2.05%

Risk & Volatility

Iteris has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris’ peers have a beta of 1.70, suggesting that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iteris and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $103.73 million -$3.52 million -103.50 Iteris Competitors $351.28 million $42.69 million -21.14

Iteris’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Iteris. Iteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Iteris peers beat Iteris on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

