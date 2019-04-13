Retail Value Inc (RVI) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,678 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.25% of Retail Value worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVI. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,442,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary N. Boston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 380,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $10,998,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:RVI opened at $34.19 on Friday. Retail Value Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. (formerly known as DDR Corp.). RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

