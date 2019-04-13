Repme (RPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,759.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. Repme has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $4,759.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Repme has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Repme token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00364083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002274 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.01395217 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00219681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001647 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Repme Profile

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio . Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official website is repme.io

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

