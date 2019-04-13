REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redhill Biopharma Ltd, is an Israel-based specialty biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer. It offers the following gastrointestinal products in the United States: Donnatal, a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and acute enterocolitis, as well as EnteraGam, a medical food intended for the dietary management, under medical supervision, of chronic diarrhea and loose stools. Its clinical-stage pipeline includes: TALICIA (RHB-105), an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104, an oral combination therapy for the treatment of Crohn’s disease; BEKINDA (RHB-102), a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron; RHB-106; YELIVA (ABC294640); MESUPRON, and RIZAPORT (RHB-103). “

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. WBB Securities initiated coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $5.36 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.69.

RDHL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 27,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.75. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,501,000 after purchasing an additional 62,821 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 939,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 283,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.