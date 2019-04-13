Redfin (RDFN) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Redfin from $20.50 to $22.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.92. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,101.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $30,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,947. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,637,000 after buying an additional 1,251,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,820,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Redfin by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.