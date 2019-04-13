RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. RED has a market cap of $1.21 million and $44,552.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.01528058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012942 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001738 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

