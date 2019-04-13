Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 949,759 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the March 15th total of 641,599 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Recro Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Recro Pharma by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Recro Pharma by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.58% and a negative net margin of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 million. Analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

