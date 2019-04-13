Raymond James Comments on Alio Gold Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (ALO)

Alio Gold Inc (TSE:ALO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alio Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.71 million during the quarter.
Shares of ALO stock opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.
About Alio Gold
Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.
