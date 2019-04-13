Raymond James & Associates Has $356,000 Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II alerts:

Shares of EIV opened at $11.93 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/13/raymond-james-associates-has-356000-stake-in-eaton-vance-municipal-bond-fund-ii-eiv.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.