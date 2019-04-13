Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (CPK)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.12). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $201.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

