Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in BLACKROCK 2022/COM (BGIO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 109,996 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 112,689 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 98.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 173,987 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 9,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 218,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the last quarter.

BGIO opened at $9.13 on Friday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

