Rapid7 (RPD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Macquarie raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price target on Rapid7 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $53.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $393,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 7,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

