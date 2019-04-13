RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

RANJY traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 44.40%.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

