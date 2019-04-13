Radian Group (RDN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stricter regulations, rising mortgage rates and a competitive market pose risks for Radian Group. The company has seen its 2019 and 2020 estimates move down in the last 60 days. A Zacks Rank #4 and Earnings EPS of +0.74% makes positive surprise prediction difficult. Nonetheless, shares of Radian have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. It is poised for growth on expansive mortgage and real estate service offerings, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and an improving risk-based capital ratio. Business restructuring intensified focus on core business and services with higher-growth potential besides more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues. EBITDA margin for the Services segment is still expected in the 10-15% range. The company also announced that it is well placed for complying with PMIERs 2.0.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDN. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Radian Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,868,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 322,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,582,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

