QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Takes $379,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 381,011 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 241,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,537 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $63,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,953 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,942 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.27 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.90 and a 12 month high of $116.82. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Citrix Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Monday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

In other news, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $62,145.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,294 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

