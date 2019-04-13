QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 4,300 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $149.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

ZBH opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Betsy J. Bernard purchased 4,250 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.41 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 2,100 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,797.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,860 shares of company stock worth $1,548,994. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

