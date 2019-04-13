QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,100 Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $172,925.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock valued at $587,465,163. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $142.52 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $91.57 and a 12 month high of $146.10. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

