QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Lowers Position in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lowered its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,457,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,288 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,065,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Standpoint Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.10). Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

