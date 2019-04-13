Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Lindsay Co. Decreased by Boenning Scattergood (LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Lindsay in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindsay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $84.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.33. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $82.41 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.