Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Welltower Inc (WELL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Welltower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Welltower has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $79.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Welltower by 6,756.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,766,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Welltower news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

