Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $270.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

NYCB opened at $12.00 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Dominick Ciampa bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $394,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $87,167.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.