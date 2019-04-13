Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Premier Inc Decreased by Analyst (PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Larsen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Svb Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.09 million. Premier had a net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Premier has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Premier by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Premier by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Premier by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $137,747.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leigh Anderson sold 11,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $455,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,550 shares of company stock worth $2,887,406 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.