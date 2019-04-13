Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.37 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 39.69%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $259.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.19. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $172.09 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $4,418,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,163,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 8,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $1,855,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,662.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,901. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

