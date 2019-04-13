Pzena Investment Management (PZN) versus Lazard (LAZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Lazard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $153.58 million 3.79 $13.79 million $0.77 10.92 Lazard $2.88 billion 1.74 $527.13 million $4.16 9.29

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management. Lazard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Lazard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 8.98% 15.14% 8.88% Lazard 18.27% 50.62% 11.32%

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Pzena Investment Management pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lazard pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lazard has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Lazard is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazard has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and Lazard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazard 1 3 1 0 2.00

Lazard has a consensus price target of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Summary

Lazard beats Pzena Investment Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

