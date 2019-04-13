Puma Exploration (PUM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Puma Exploration Inc (CVE:PUM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 22500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

About Puma Exploration (CVE:PUM)

Puma Exploration Inc is a Canada-based mining exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and prospection of mining properties. The Company’s assets include the Turgeon Zinc-Copper Project and the Nicholas-Denys Project in New Brunswick, and its equity interest in the Little Stull Lake Gold Project in Manitoba.

