Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,975 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $24.75 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

