Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SLM Corp (SLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth $20,475,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,058,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,240,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,633 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 1,651.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,568,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,946 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $277,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

