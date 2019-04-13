PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.07. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Director Michael Schmertzler purchased 66,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $1,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,616.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 871.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.