Prototanium (PR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00

Prototanium (CURRENCY:PR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Prototanium has a total market cap of $124,560.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Prototanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prototanium has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Prototanium coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prototanium Coin Profile

PR is a coin. Prototanium’s total supply is 197,169 coins. The official website for Prototanium is prototanium.uno

Buying and Selling Prototanium

Prototanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prototanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prototanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prototanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

