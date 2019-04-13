Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.19. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $84,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $29,574.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,007 shares in the company, valued at $286,434.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,570 shares of company stock worth $136,815. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,627,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based drugs to address various unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- antagonist that is in Phase II b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, as well as for treating chronic pouchitis, a gastrointestinal (GI) condition that occurs in post-surgical inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients; PTG-200, an oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of IBD; and PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic, which has completed Phase I study for use in the treatment of beta-thalassemia, as well as for treating other diseases, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, polycythemia vera, siderophilic infections, and liver fibrosis.

