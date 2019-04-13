PROS (PRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PROS has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $44.33.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.75 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $15,133,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

