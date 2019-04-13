Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alamo Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.49. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $119.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In other news, Director David W. Grzelak sold 8,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $782,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 650 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $64,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

