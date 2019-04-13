Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,882 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Nevro worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,654.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,490,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,967,000 after buying an additional 1,405,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 58.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 489,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after buying an additional 180,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after buying an additional 158,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after buying an additional 158,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $4,721,000.

NYSE NVRO opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro Corp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.39 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

