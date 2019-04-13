Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Position in Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Penn Virginia worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 278.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $9,606,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

PVAC stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $96.13.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $124.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.60 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

