Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,142 Shares of Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Rambus by 57.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Rambus news, Director David A. Shrigley sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,519.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Seraphin sold 37,825 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $388,084.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,994.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $820,595. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Rambus had a negative net margin of 28.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

