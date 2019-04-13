Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Altria Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $56.56 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

