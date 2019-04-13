Prime minister to discuss trade with EU leaders

China’s prime minister and top European Union officials were meeting with Tuesday to discuss existing issues including access for European companies over high-speed 5G network technology into security issues and Chinese markets.

A senior EU official speaking on condition of anonymity because the meeting had to occur states that the EU needs”a balanced financial-economic connection” with Beijing and also for European firms to have exactly the same access to Chinese markets as Chinese businesses must Europe’s markets.

Against a history of both China and trade tensions between the United States and the European Union, while applying tension within its business practices European nations wish to improve trade links with China.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has called out China for”unfair trade practices” that highlight the challenges posed by its own state-led economy, for example government subsidies meant to give its firms a competitive advantage.

Another problem is China’s policy of forcing foreign companies to turn over property to its market — an issue that Washington has made a centerpiece of its trade dispute.

China maintains its national markets for national champions while placing”onerous requirements” on EU firms doing business there, the EU’s executive Commission said last month in a strategy report, which also called the country a”systemic competition.”

The EU in December stepped up a World Trade Organization legal challenge registered contrary to the forced tech transfers of China in 2018, calling it a significant issue affecting companies.

In a sign of tensions throughout the meeting between leaders Donald Tusk and Prime Minister Li Keqiang and Jean-Claude Juncker, officials worked to finalize a summit joint statement.

The summit comes two weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a visit to work with European leaders to search fairer trade rules.

China wants a larger role in international organizations such as the World Trade Organization the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund.

The EU leaders also plan to go over the influence of China and human rights problems including the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula over questions, ” the crisis in Venezuela and the Iran nuclear thing.

Safety concerns across the rollout of next generation communications systems will also be discussed. The European Commission would like to determine coordination, although EU officials say it is all up to individual member states to deal with safety issues.

AP Business Writer Kelvin Chan in London contributed to this report.