Premier Oil (PMO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 175 at Jefferies Financial Group

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PMO. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Premier Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.83).

Shares of PMO opened at GBX 102.15 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $838.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

