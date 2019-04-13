Preferred Bank’s (PFBC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at FIG Partners

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at FIG Partners in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $47.08 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,897,000 after acquiring an additional 118,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 878,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

