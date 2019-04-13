Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.53

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 2349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

In other Precision BioSciences news, Director Global Strategic Fund Venbio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Dung Ling Yao bought 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,029.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

