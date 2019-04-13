Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743,565 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 648.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.33. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.86 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.88 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $161,676.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $407,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,754. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

