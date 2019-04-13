Porvair (PRV) Given New GBX 580 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Porvair (LON:PRV) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 580 ($7.58) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 544 ($7.11) on Thursday. Porvair has a 12 month low of GBX 401 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 562 ($7.34). The company has a market cap of $248.32 million and a P/E ratio of 24.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

