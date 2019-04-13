PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group to $150.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.99.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

