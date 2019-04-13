Plus500’s (PLUS) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Plus500 to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Plus500 from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 546 ($7.13) target price (down from GBX 1,052 ($13.75)) on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Shares of PLUS stock traded down GBX 224.40 ($2.93) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 495 ($6.47). The stock had a trading volume of 6,815,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 693.50 ($9.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,076 ($27.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $561.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

